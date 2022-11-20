At least 2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, Texas DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people are hospitalized after a small plane crashed in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to officials.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. at 16181 Fritsche Cemetery Road.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared the alert on social media, saying they had units responding at the scene.

At least two people were on the plane and being evaluated by EMS.

They were both transported to the hospital, according to Texas DPS. Their conditions are unknown.

ABC13 crews are on the way to the scene to work on learning more information. Updates can be found in this article as details develop.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.