Giant tower slide and new pirate museum coming to Texas Renaissance Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Renaissance Festival lovers, you're in for a treat this year!

The Texas Renaissance Festival announced on Thursday a series of new additions to the event as part of its expansion plans.

The event is adding room for 25 new vendors for the area located across the entrance to the Magic Garden.

There will also be a new Pirate Museum and a giant Tower Slide. Those interested in vendor opportunities can visit the Texas Renaissance Festival's vendor page.

The popular festival begins on Oct. 3 and will run through Nov. 29.
