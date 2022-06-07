Inmate may be paralyzed and 3 officers injured in prison transport van crash in Montgomery County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11924767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The five people found dead at their family's cabin include three brothers - 11, 16, and 18; their 11-year-old cousin; and their 66-year-old grandfather.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11928175" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A state lawmaker is pushing for change when it comes to transporting high-risk inmates after officials say an escaped inmate killed a grandfather and four of his grandsons.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prison van was involved in a serious crash in Montgomery County overnight, the day after Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials suspended inmate transports.Video from the scene showed the aftermath of the crash that happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Both the truck involved and the TDCJ van were extremely damaged.Investigators said the driver of the red truck spun out on the northbound lanes of I-45, right as you're approaching Willis, near FM-1097.According to the TDCJ, the driver may have been impaired.The truck came to a stop in the middle of the freeway, and that's when the TDCJ van slammed into it, investigators said.Officials said there was one inmate inside the TDCJ van, who sustained critical injuries from the crash.According to Conroe police, the inmate may now be paralyzed from the neck down.Police said there were also three guards in the van. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to be OK.Two guards and the inmate were taken to HCA in Conroe, while the third guard was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.The driver of the red truck is expected to be OK and may be released from the hospital soon.Another driver hit some of the debris from the crash but was not injured, according to police.A spokesperson with the TDCJ told ABC13 the van was leaving a hospital in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas.The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van, and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.Texas prison officials suspended inmate transports Monday in the wake of convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez's own flight from the law after he managed to overpower guards on a transport bus.The action comes as State Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, who chairs the Texas Senate's Criminal Justice Committee, pressed the Texas Department of Justice to suspend transports until safeguards are in place.The TDCJ re-released its statement from Monday about transports, emphasizing the second sentence about medicinally-necessary transports and additional security measures.