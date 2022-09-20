Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman could face up to 10 years to life in prison after she admitted to importing meth in aloe vera jugs, according to the Department of Justice.

Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez, 28, said that on April 3 she attempted going into the U.S. from Mexico at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge Port of Entry in Laredo. At the time, she was carrying several jugs which she claimed was aloe vera, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery's office.

From the point of entry, Ramirez was referred to a secondary inspection where it appeared as if someone had tampered with the lids due to unusual color of the liquid. That's when authorities opened one of the jugs and inspected the liquid, which tested positive for meth and weighed 40.5 kilograms.

Ramirez then admitted that someone hired her to move the drugs into the country. She was reportedly told to take her children along for the ride in order to make the trip look legitimate. According to the DOJ, Ramirez was given $500 for expenses and traveled to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to pick up the narcotics. She believed she would be paid $3,000 to move the narcotics.

The DOJ stated that Ramirez thought she was transporting cocaine. The 28-year-old was taken into custody and could be released upon posting bond. Her sentencing will be set at a later date, but could face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.