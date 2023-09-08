A federal judge has ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15.

US court of appeals grants emergency stay that would keep Texas' buoy barrier in place, for now

As the back-and-forth battle on the floating barrier at the border continues, an appeals court has ruled that the state of Texas can keep the bright orange buoys on the Rio Grande in place for the time being.

This comes a day after a federal judge ruled the state had to remove the barriers to the Texas side of the river by Sept. 15.

On Thursday, the state filed an emergency stay with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals as part of its appeal to Wednesday's ruling.

Texas installed the buoy barrier, which was deployed in July, near the border town of Eagle Pass, with anchors in the riverbed. This prompted the lawsuit brought by the Justice Department in a rare instance of President Joe Biden's administration going to court to challenge Texas' border policies.

In challenging Texas' use of the buoys, the U.S. Justice Department accused the state of putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. The Biden administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.