Video shows dramatic rescue of 5 migrants in distress while crossing Rio Grande: 'Grab her'

DEL RIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Customs and Border Protection released a video on Thursday showing the dramatic rescue efforts to save five migrants in distress in the Rio Grande.

A Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team saved the migrants as they tried to cross the river near Del Rio.

"Jump in. Grab her. Grab her. Grab her," a member of the rescue team is heard saying to another.

The video shows the moment one agent jumps in and grabs a migrant. The boat is then seen approaching the group as one agent tells the migrants to hold on in order to stay afloat.

"Water levels in the Rio Grande are high & currents are unpredictable making crossing the river extremely dangerous," Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted. "Your life is worth more. Don't Cross Illegally!"

The latest rescue comes a week after at least eight migrants drowned while trying to cross near Eagle Pass.