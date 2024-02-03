What is the real situation at the Texas-Mexico border? ABC13 went there for answers

Exactly who is coming across the border from Mexico in Texas? And how close is Congress to a deal that would address the ongoing crisis? ABC13 traveled to the border to get some answers.

It is a humanitarian crisis. During our visit, we watched illegal migrants surrender at the border, the youngest just 16 months old

And that group of 22 migrants was just one collection of travelers who either surrendered or got caught in a seemingly unending tide of migrants asking for asylum.

As Congress considers next steps -- the state of Texas has stepped in to add resources to the border. That included busing migrants to other cities to alleviate the burden here. Some have called the move heartless. But others believe it's forcing the intended political consequences on Capitol Hill.

Republican Monica De La Cruz is a first-term member of Congress from south Texas.

"When we started having them be part of the process and experience some of the illegal immigration and how it affects our communities, now they're singing a different tune," De La Cruz told ABC13.

In our report Monday on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., you'll see more of the ongoing efforts at the border. Hear from several members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, and learn where migrants are traveling from. Increasing numbers of them are coming from places you might not expect.

