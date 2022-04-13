Wait times at Texas-Mexico border exceed 5 hours thanks to Gov. Abbott's truck inspections

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a week since Gov. Greg Abbott announced stricter border security measures in light of Title 42 lifting in May, and some border security leaders are already seeing negative impacts.In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department called the extra layer of inspections unnecessary. Nearly a week since the direction was ordered, we're now seeing lengthy delays at the border for commercial trucks. CBP confirmed some wait times at border crossings are exceeding five hours, and it's causing a 60% drop in commercial traffic."The longer than average wait times, and the subsequent supply chain disruptions, are unrelated to CBP screening activities and are due to additional and unnecessary inspections being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety at the order of the Governor of Texas," CBP said in a statement.Local trade associations, officials, and businesses are calling on the Texas government to discontinue the additional border truck inspection process, according to CBP. It said extra inspections aren't necessary to protect the safety and security of the communities across our state. In fact, CBP said this is causing a bigger headache because of significant impacts to local supply chains and will ultimately impact consumers and businesses nationally.The Mexican government said in a statement Tuesday that it wants to find alternatives with the Texas government to ensure and guarantee border security at the border without impacting commercial trade.On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Abbott's unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains. According to Psaki, it's delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country."Gov. Abbott's actions are impacting people's jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families," said Psaki. "Local businesses and trade associations are calling on Gov. Abbott to reverse this decision because trucks are facing lengthy delays exceeding five hours at some border crossings, and commercial traffic has dropped by as much as 60%."Mark Jones, a political science expert in Houston, called Abbott's move political theater."This is all designed to put a focus and spotlight on the border and to get Texans to think about President Biden's immigration policy, which is generally viewed in a negative manner by a majority of Texans," said Jones. "However, it's having the adverse consequences on potentially raising the costs of what Texans pay for tomatoes, strawberries, and avocados, as well as prices of manufactured goods if it continues beyond a few weeks."Jones said the slow down for workers will mean shortages of goods in a time people across the nation are already struggling because of the record inflation at 8%."Everything that's happening at the border is only going to have a more adverse effect on inflation, causing higher prices not lower, and hitting Texans in their pocket books," said Jones.He also said the president tends to get blamed for inflation, but this time it would be a case where the governor is causing prices to rise in Texas through political stunt at the border. Jones believes the security measures announced last week by Abbott has nothing to do with policy and instead, has everything to do with politics.ABC3 reached out to Abbott on the matter to find out if there are other plans to address border security without impacting commercial trade, but we have yet to hear back.