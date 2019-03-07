Texas man allegedly confesses to sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl who tested positive for STDs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old Texas man confessed to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl who later tested positive for the same sexually transmitted diseases he has, officials say.

Drevon Alexander Perkins has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years old.

The sexual assault happened in January at Perkins' home while he was on drugs, court documents show.

Perkins allegedly told investigators that not too long after the incident, the child's family took her to the hospital because they became concerned.

The hospital confirmed that she had chlamydia and gonorrhea. Perkins told authorities he had the same STDs, according to court papers.

Perkins was arrested on Tuesday. His bond was set at $100,000.

If convicted, Perkins faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.
