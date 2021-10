Texas clocks in among 5 hardest-working states in America, study shows

EMBED >More News Videos There's help needed all over Houston, and some of these opportunities are paying good salaries. Here's how you can apply.

AUSTIN, Texas -- With a nod to disco diva Donna Summer, Texans work hard for the money.A new study from the personal finance website WalletHub puts Texas at No. 5 among the hardest-working states, down one spot from No. 4 in last year's study. Ahead of Texas are, in descending order, Alaska, North Dakota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. Those factors include an average number of workweek hours, share of workers with multiple jobs, and annual number of volunteer hours per resident.