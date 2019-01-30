Texas inmate executed for Houston officer's death during adult bookstore robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennings would be the first inmate put to death this year both in the U.S. and in Texas, which is the nation's busiest capital punishment state.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas --
A 61-year-old Texas inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer more than three decades ago.

Robert Jennings received lethal injection Wednesday evening for the July 1988 fatal shooting of Officer Elston Howard during a robbery at an adult bookstore.

Authorities say the 24-year-old Howard was killed during a crime spree by Jennings.

Jennings became the first inmate executed this year both in the U.S. and in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state.

Jennings' attorneys had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution, arguing his trial attorneys failed to ask jurors to fully consider evidence - including details of his remorse for the officer's shooting and possible brain damage - that might have spared him a death sentence.

The high court rejected the appeal early Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Eight fast facts about Texas' death row
EMBED More News Videos

Texas death row statistics

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
executionofficer killedtexas newshouston police departmentHuntsville
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WARRANT: What HPD thought it would find before shootout
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
Car plunges into water at Kemah Boardwalk
Roger Clemens' son, godson accusing bar bouncer of assault
What to know about black tar heroin
MFAH painting may have been stolen by Nazis
Transformation of iconic Sears building to begin in May
Parents concerned about security after brawl at high school
Show More
8-year-old aspiring actress gains thousands of fans online
Robert Jennings: From first robbery to 2019 Texas execution
Woman with multiple sclerosis finds feces smeared on car
Who is death row inmate Robert Jennings?
Firefighters help deliver baby, then shovel new mom's driveway
More News