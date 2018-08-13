Eight fast facts about Texas' death row

Here are eight fast facts about the Lone Star State's death row, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
- Average length of time on death row prior to execution: 10.87 years
- Shortest time on death row prior to execution: 252 days
- Longest time on death row prior to execution: 11,575 days (31 years)
- Average age of executed offenders: 39 years old
- Youngest offender at time of execution: 24 years old
- Oldest offender at time of execution:: 67 years old
- Latest offender in Harris County sentenced to death row: Harlem Lewis III, August 1, 2014
- Latest offender in Texas sentenced to death row: Isidro Delacruz, April 26, 2018