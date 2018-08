Eight fast facts about Texas' death row

Average length of time on death row prior to execution: 10.87 years





Shortest time on death row prior to execution: 252 days





Longest time on death row prior to execution: 11,575 days (31 years)





Average age of executed offenders: 39 years old





Youngest offender at time of execution: 24 years old





Oldest offender at time of execution:: 67 years old





Latest offender in Harris County sentenced to death row: Harlem Lewis III, August 1, 2014





Latest offender in Texas sentenced to death row: Isidro Delacruz, April 26, 2018

Texas leads the nation in the number of executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.Here are eight fast facts about the Lone Star State's death row, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice