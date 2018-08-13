Eight fast facts about Texas' death row

Texas leads the nation in the number of executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Here are eight fast facts about the Lone Star State's death row, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

  • Average length of time on death row prior to execution: 10.87 years


  • Shortest time on death row prior to execution: 252 days


  • Longest time on death row prior to execution: 11,575 days (31 years)


  • Average age of executed offenders: 39 years old


  • Youngest offender at time of execution: 24 years old


  • Oldest offender at time of execution:: 67 years old


  • Latest offender in Harris County sentenced to death row: Harlem Lewis III, August 1, 2014


  • Latest offender in Texas sentenced to death row: Isidro Delacruz, April 26, 2018
