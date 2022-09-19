High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0

Stafford QB Brayden Batiste celebrates ABC13 Game of the Week win with victory meal at Waffle House.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL.

Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19.

Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players in the NFL.

Florida is second with 185.

High school football is part of the fabric of our city and ABC13 is committed to covering all the action.

ABC13's Sports Producer Joe Gleason has been covering the locals for almost three decades. Every week he provides a wrap-up of the action.