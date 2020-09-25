Society

High school football fans adapt to COVID-19 prevention rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday night lights are once again shining in Texas and fans are back in the stands.

However, there are new rules to follow due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules are pretty simple: limited capacity, remain six feet apart and wear a mask.

School districts have these rules to keep everyone safe, and they do not want to see what happened at a football game on Ohio.

There was no such drama in the stands Thursday night as George Ranch High School took on Crosby.

Lamar Consolidated ISD, like virtually all Texas districts, is requiring social distancing, mask-wearing and limited seating capacity at its games this year.

Officials said they recognize not everyone wants to see these new rules, but they stress it is the only way high school sports can return with fans in the stands.

"Even though it's a little uncomfortable and nobody's really happy, without packed bleachers, and (getting) to do things the way we usually do, that's a small price to pay to be back out here," said LCISD Athletic Director Nikki Nelson.

Schools say the new rules will be in place for the foreseeable future. They add that fans can watch the games online if they cannot get a ticket or do not wish to wear masks.

"If we've got to wear a mask and we (have) to sit a little further apart and watch the game online instead of in person, then that's what we'll do to play in the games that we love," Nelson said.

More TOP STORIES News