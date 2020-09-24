Sports

Watch Shadow Creek v. North Shore battle it out in our Texan Live Game of the Week!

By ABC13 and our partners at Texan Live
ABC13 is teaming up with Texan Live to bring you live high school sports every week.

Tonight, last year's 5A and 6A state champs are battling it out on the gridiron. Pearland's Shadow Creek will head to North Shore, and we'll bring you all the action live to the device of your choice starting at 7 p.m.

You can download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV.

We'll also play the game live right here in this article on our website and on our iPhone and Android apps.

Saturday night, we'll head to Kingwood High, where they're taking on the Cy Woods Wildcats at 7 p.m.

ABC13 will partner with Texan Live to bring you two high school games each week!
Related topics:
sportstexan livefootballhigh school sportshigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who was missing for a year reunites with family
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Former HISD employee pleads guilty in college admission scam
Rape suspect allegedly told friend and brother to intimidate victim
Houston ISD extends deadline to opt out of in-person classes
Fewer people taking COVID-19 tests, Harris Co. Judge says
2 fall fronts on the way to Houston
Show More
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Son kills man punching father in parking lot, HPD says
Photo shows high school students in crowded hallway
Houston-area activists reflect on progress made in US
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News