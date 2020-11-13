Hackers access Texas driver's license data

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Hackers may have stolen information about millions of Texas drivers, according to a report from an insurance risk management firm.
Someone accessed driver's license numbers, names, birthdates, addresses and vehicle registration histories, according to Vertafore.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General's office were among the entities impacted.
"Vertafore recently determined that as a result of human error, three data files were inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service that appears to have been accessed without authoritization," the company posted on its website.
Despite the breach, the company said that no information misuse had been identified.
The files included license information from before Feb. 2019 and did not contain social security numbers or financial information, the company said.
The company has an extensive list of information related to the breach on its website.
