DPS troopers screen passengers at Texas airports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're known for protecting us on highways and interstates, and now the men and women in Stetsons and 'Texas Tan' uniforms are on duty at airports around the state, including here in Houston.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers are now screening passengers arriving from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans, after Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order calling on travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"DPS is hoping, and we anticipate, that there will be wide compliance with this order," Lt. Craig Cummings said. "However, if they do not comply, there are criminal penalties that may impact those."

Those penalties include up to 180 days in jail for travelers who don't comply.

Troopers are making sure arriving travelers complete a form providing information about their itinerary. You can download that form here.

The self-quarantine order instructs travelers to go directly home, a hotel, or other lodging and remain there unless they seek medical care or leave the state.

It also says DPS special agents may show up unannounced to confirm travelers are isolating where they claim they would on the form.

