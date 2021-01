How does Texas compare with other states to get vaccines to people

We understand the anxiety but we will reach out to everyone we vaccinate about second doses. Please only call if you haven’t heard from us 48 hours from your due date. The volume of calls about second doses ahead of time is creating long wait times at our call center. #hounews — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As efforts continue to give people access to the COVID-19 vaccine, we're taking a look at the number of people who have been vaccinated in the state of Texas, Harris County and city of Houston.So far, Texas has received just over 3.3 million doses, but less than two million of those doses have been administered. That means, about 57% of doses have been given.In Harris County, more than a quarter of a million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is about the number of people that can fill the NRG Stadium three and a half times. But, according to data, the vaccine rollout for the second dose is going slower - similar to the state numbers.Less than 50,000 people have received that second shot, which is only enough to fill NRG to about two-thirds of its capacity.In the city of Houston, the city's health department says it knows people want to get their second dose, but officials are urging people to wait on calling."Please only call if you haven't heard from us 48 hours from your due date. The volume of calls about second doses ahead of time is creating long wait times at our call center," the department wrote in a tweet.ABC13 has analyzed the data to answer some of your questions below. The full Texas DSHS COVID-19 vaccine website can be found on the state's dashboard.