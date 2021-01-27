COVID-19 vaccine

How does Texas compare with other states to get vaccines to people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As efforts continue to give people access to the COVID-19 vaccine, we're taking a look at the number of people who have been vaccinated in the state of Texas, Harris County and city of Houston.

SEE ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston

So far, Texas has received just over 3.3 million doses, but less than two million of those doses have been administered. That means, about 57% of doses have been given.

In Harris County, more than a quarter of a million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is about the number of people that can fill the NRG Stadium three and a half times. But, according to data, the vaccine rollout for the second dose is going slower - similar to the state numbers.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist operating again after earlier error

Less than 50,000 people have received that second shot, which is only enough to fill NRG to about two-thirds of its capacity.

In the city of Houston, the city's health department says it knows people want to get their second dose, but officials are urging people to wait on calling.

"Please only call if you haven't heard from us 48 hours from your due date. The volume of calls about second doses ahead of time is creating long wait times at our call center," the department wrote in a tweet.



ABC13 has analyzed the data to answer some of your questions below. The full Texas DSHS COVID-19 vaccine website can be found on the state's dashboard.

SEE ALSO: Your latest COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasvaccinesdata journalismtexas newscoronavirustexascovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston-area counties using vaccine waitlists to manage demand
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect accused of shooting and wounding deputy detained
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl to be euthanized
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County
First of three cold fronts arrives overnight
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Executive order sparks conversation about transgender rights
Homeowners upset over not being notified of 5G box placement
Show More
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Houston-area counties using vaccine waitlists to manage demand
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Texan Live's Game of Week: Livingston vs Huffman Hargrave
More TOP STORIES News