Texas City elects Dedrick Johnson as first Black mayor

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City's new mayor-elect says he's ready to roll his sleeves up and start working for all residents in the city as soon as possible.
Dedrick Johnson was proclaimed the unofficial winner on Election night in his hometown. The results were among many historic firsts that the 2020 election brought, making Johnson the first Black mayor of Texas City.
"It feels good that your hard work pays off, as well as the hard work of all those committee workers and volunteers," Johnson said Tuesday night. "I want to just thank the citizens of Texas City for doing their research and voting their conscience, and just making this a very special moment for not only me, but for the entire city."
Johnson said although it's special for him to be part of history, he hopes he won't be the last African American to hold that office.
"It's not something that has just gone unnoticed, obviously. But, once again, what's more significant to me is not necessarily that I'm the first African American to lead the city, but, that I do such a good job to where I'm not the last. I just want to make sure that everybody feels safe and secure in knowing that you've chosen a leader who's going to do what's best for the entire city," Johnson said.
Johnson said he has not prioritized what his first days in office will look like, however he's eager to meet with other city leaders to develop a strong internal structure.
When asked how he thinks Texas City will receive him, and the other Black leaders elected to office this year, Johnson said he believes people are starting to recognize true leadership, no matter what color the candidate is.
"It doesn't necessarily have to come from a specific demographic, and once again, we put this election into the hands of the voters. Doesn't matter how much money you make, or where you live. Every man gets one vote and in the city of Texas City, the citizens decided who they wanted in those leadership positions. I think that I really said a lot," Johnson said.
According to his website, the Texas City High School graduate has lived in the area for most of his life and served as City Commissioner for 16 years before stepping down in 2016 to focus on family and other career explorations.
