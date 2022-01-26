Police searching for suspect in Texas City double shooting

Police said they received reports of a shooting at about 12:20 p.m. in an area near Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and Shiloh. At the scene, officers found that two people had been shot. Their condition is unknown.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and a search is currently ongoing for them - including a search at the neighboring apartment complexes and a church.
A shelter in place has also been issued for the College of the Mainland as a police investigation is ongoing.
COM Alert: SHELTER IN PLACE— CollegeOfTheMainland (@COMDucks) January 26, 2022
Report of shooting near campus at nearby gas station. Stay clear of the area. Police investigation ongoing. More info coming.
Texas City police are asking for people in the area to secure themselves in their homes, lock the doors and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.