Police searching for suspect in Texas City double shooting

COM Alert: SHELTER IN PLACE

Report of shooting near campus at nearby gas station. Stay clear of the area. Police investigation ongoing. More info coming. — CollegeOfTheMainland (@COMDucks) January 26, 2022

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Texas City are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday.Police said they received reports of a shooting at about 12:20 p.m. in an area near Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and Shiloh. At the scene, officers found that two people had been shot. Their condition is unknown.Police said the suspect fled the scene and a search is currently ongoing for them - including a search at the neighboring apartment complexes and a church.A shelter in place has also been issued for the College of the Mainland as a police investigation is ongoing.Texas City police are asking for people in the area to secure themselves in their homes, lock the doors and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.