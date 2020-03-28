Houston couple reaches roadblock visiting daughter at hospital amid coronavirus restrictions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple whose 6-month-old daughter is being treated at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston said they've run into a road block with visitation access because of the new coronavirus restrictions.Abigail Mock was born with a rare bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta and has been at Texas Children's Hospital since she was 10 days old."Basically every bone in her body was broken," her father, Justin Mock, said. "She has tiny lungs because of all of the fractures that were in her ribs."Abigail is currently in the Level 4 NICU unit, but her parents said their visits are now being limited to two-week rotations, meaning only one of them can see Abigail during that time."The hospital has implemented a policy that only one of us can be in the building on a rotating 14-day period," Justin said.Ever since their visits have been limited, Abigail's mom, Amanda, has been by her side. For now, Justin can only see his daughter through FaceTime until it's his turn to visit next week.Texas Children's Hospital sent ABC 13 this statement on its visitor restrictions:Statement from Texas Health and Human Services Commission:In the meantime, the Mocks say they've been working with a case worker to try to get more frequent visits with their daughter."It's been a whirlwind and I don't know what I'm gonna do but will figure it out somehow," Amanda said.