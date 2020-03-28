Houston couple reaches roadblock visiting daughter at hospital amid coronavirus restrictions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple whose 6-month-old daughter is being treated at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston said they've run into a road block with visitation access because of the new coronavirus restrictions.
Abigail Mock was born with a rare bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta and has been at Texas Children's Hospital since she was 10 days old.
"Basically every bone in her body was broken," her father, Justin Mock, said. "She has tiny lungs because of all of the fractures that were in her ribs."
Abigail is currently in the Level 4 NICU unit, but her parents said their visits are now being limited to two-week rotations, meaning only one of them can see Abigail during that time.
"The hospital has implemented a policy that only one of us can be in the building on a rotating 14-day period," Justin said.
Ever since their visits have been limited, Abigail's mom, Amanda, has been by her side. For now, Justin can only see his daughter through FaceTime until it's his turn to visit next week.
Texas Children's Hospital sent ABC 13 this statement on its visitor restrictions:
"Currently at our hospital locations, we are limiting families to one care taker over 18 years of age per patient. Siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed. Additionally, all patients and visitors will be subject to screening and any ill visitor may be asked to leave.
We know this is a challenging time for our entire community, even more so for those families who have an ill child in need of hospitalization. At Texas Children's our highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve. In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, we need our families' assistance and support in protecting our patients by following our visitation restrictions.
We also understand there may be extenuating circumstances for certain families. Given the specialized and vulnerable populations we serve, the team is working with families on a case-by-case basis for those instances to make accommodations, while doing what we can to protect our patients."
Statement from Texas Health and Human Services Commission:
"Our most recent guidance to hospitals allows them to permit patient family members, one at a time, to visit their loved ones in the hospital.
These measures allow families the opportunity to support each other during this crisis while also ensuring hospitals can apply precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Individual hospitals may decide to enforce more restrictive measures on visitations."
In the meantime, the Mocks say they've been working with a case worker to try to get more frequent visits with their daughter.
"It's been a whirlwind and I don't know what I'm gonna do but will figure it out somehow," Amanda said.
