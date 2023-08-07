Fort Bend County's fire marshal said Monday's apparent unauthorized burn is symptomatic of the area's fire danger, prompting his department to put a burn ban in consideration.

Fort Bend Co. burn ban to be discussed after grass fire that torched 30-40 acres, fire marshal says

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grass fire that scorched up to 40 acres in Fort Bend County came dangerously close to homes on Monday afternoon.

SkyEye captured the charred remnants from above as county fire officials investigated the large scene just off Hilltop Road in Kendleton.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported, but the fire crossed three different property lines, according to Fire Marshal Justin Jurek.

Fire departments from Beasley and Needville were among the crews that helped contain the fire. Jurek added no adequate water access was available, and crews had to bring their own water source.

The fire may have started from an unauthorized burn that got out of control, Jurek said, adding that conditions in the county may prompt a burn ban, which is being discussed at Tuesday's commissioners' court meeting.

Harris County is also looking into instituting its own burn restriction on Tuesday.

Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria counties are currently among the 86 Texas counties not under a burn ban.

