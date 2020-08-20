COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of two Texas A&M sororities have been required to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
According to the university, they have initiated a chapter-wide quarantine and contact tracing for those who live in the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority houses.
A&M says both sororities have been responsive and are following the required steps to continue operations.
How the members were exposed is unknown, but the university says they are prepared to handle these initial cases.
"Pursuant to COVID-19 training required for all students, faculty and staff in advance of the semester, and as expected with our return to campus operations, we will and are experiencing positive COVID-19 tests," the university wrote on its website.
For more information, visit the central COVID-19 website on Texas A&M's home page.
2 Texas A&M sororities required to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More