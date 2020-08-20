coronavirus texas

2 Texas A&M sororities required to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of two Texas A&M sororities have been required to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to the university, they have initiated a chapter-wide quarantine and contact tracing for those who live in the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority houses.

A&M says both sororities have been responsive and are following the required steps to continue operations.

How the members were exposed is unknown, but the university says they are prepared to handle these initial cases.

"Pursuant to COVID-19 training required for all students, faculty and staff in advance of the semester, and as expected with our return to campus operations, we will and are experiencing positive COVID-19 tests," the university wrote on its website.

For more information, visit the central COVID-19 website on Texas A&M's home page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollege stationcollege studentstexas a&m universitycoronaviruscoronavirus texascollegecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
CEO apologizes to Houston mom who got insensitive eviction note
Cancer survivor's warning about screenings and COVID-19
Researchers looking for more diverse vaccine trial volunteers
How Houston-area universities adjust to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 14 takes aim at Gulf Coast
7 Rockets score in double figures in Game 2 win over OKC
Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
Mom warns parents after toddler found at deep end of pool
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Students, employees at UT want to stop in-person classes
Show More
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall tonight
"It's the best community:" 19th Street in the Heights
This is how long the Astros can expect Alex Bregman out
Texas requests extra $300 per week for the unemployed
Alvin ISD parents concerned about digital divide
More TOP STORIES News