Texas had over 26K rape-related pregnancies in 16 months after abortion ban, study shows

Texas' abortion law does not offer any exceptions for survivors of rape or incest. The state's total in the 16 months after almost all abortions were outlawed is nearly as many as the next six states combined.

Newly-published statistics show the number of rape-related pregnancies after Texas' restrictive abortion law took effect.

A study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that there were an estimated 26,313 rape-related pregnancies during the 16 months after Texas outlawed almost all abortions. Texas has the highest estimate among the 14 states with total abortion bans, though Texas also has the largest population, according to the study.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the researchers estimate there were 519,981 rapes associated with 64,565 pregnancies during the four to 18 months after states implemented total abortion bans following Roe v. Wade being overturned in June 2022.

Of the pregnancies, an estimated 5,586 occurred in states with exceptions for rape and 58,979 in states with no exceptions.

The Texas total is almost as many rape-related pregnancies as the next six states combined -- Missouri (5,825), Tennessee (4,990), Arkansas (4,660), Oklahoma (4,530), Louisiana (4,290) and Alabama (4,130).

Researchers said they could not analyze trends over time, so it's not clear if the estimates represent an increase from previous years.

