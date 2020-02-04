Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: Names released of women killed, child injured

Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy.



A&M-Commerce University Police Department has confirmed the identities of the two deceased. The first victim is 19-year-old Deja Matts. (1/3) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 4, 2020

The third victim, the two-year-old son of Abbaney Matts, was treated and released to the care of family members.



According to the University Police Department, the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5900852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows aerials of the campus moments after the deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available. (2/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

COMMERCE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas A&M Commerce University's police department continues investigating a shooting they say appeared to be a targeted, isolated evernt.Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts were killed Monday when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.The shooting also forced an elevated police presence on campus. Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remained blocked off after the shelter-in-place was lifted.Police did not immediately indicate whether anyone was arrested or if they were looking for a suspect.On Tuesday, through twitter, the university's police department announced that the shooting remains under investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting.Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.