college football

Texas A&M Aggies star arrested after fight over tacos: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area high school football star and Texas A&M player was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting another person over tacos.

The Eagle newspaper in College Station reports Derrick Tucker's arrest this week stemmed from an altercation that took place on March 24.

Tucker, who is a junior defensive back for the Aggies football team, was booked into Brazos County Jail and later released on $5,000 bail, the Eagle reported.

A police report stated Tucker and another person argued over food. The confrontation turned physical. Documents state Tucker at one point hit the person on the back of his head.

College Station police's incident report stated the incident happened in the 200 block of Patricia at a parking lot.
The school's athletics department issued a statement late Friday afternoon after Tucker's arrest:

"Coach (Jimbo) Fisher has been made aware of the situation surrounding Derrick Tucker. We will continue to gather details surrounding the situation and have no further comment at this time."

According to the football team's website, the 6'1", 202 pound standout from Manvel High School earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week in the 2017 season. He started eight games in 2018, compiling 21 tackles.

As a prospect from high school, he was a four-star rated recruit and the No. 13 ranked safety in the nation during his senior season.

SEE ALSO:
Police: Texas A&M athlete threatened to kill people with rifle
EMBED More News Videos

Zaycoven Henderson (center) allegedly threatened to kill several people with a rifle in College Station last night.



Former UH player and son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested on drug charge
EMBED More News Videos

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork arrested on drug charge in Galveston County.



UH baseball recruit charged with sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

Triston Smith, left, and Jacek Karczewski, right, are accused of sexual assault inside Smith's home Nacogdoches, Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
college stationarresttexas newstexas a&m universitycollege football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
New $28 million LSU locker room features beds and more for players
Former Rice football player arrested again in student's death
UTEP athlete arrested for making terroristic threat
Clarence McKinney learned from some greats on his way to TSU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News