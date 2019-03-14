UH baseball recruit charged with sexual assault

Triston Smith, left, and Jacek Karczewski, right, are accused of sexual assault inside Smith's home Nacogdoches, Texas.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old high school baseball player recruited by University of Houston is one of two teens accused of assaulting two girls, one of them sexually.

KETK reports Nacogdoches High School students Triston Smith, 18, and Jacek Karczewski, 17, were arrested this week each on a charge of sexual assault. Karczewski was additionally charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries.

Both were reportedly members of the school's baseball team.

In KETK's reporting of arrest warrants, the pair are accused of getting two girls - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old - drunk before assaulting them last month at Smith's home. One of the girls was then allegedly raped and then kicked by Karczewski.

The warrant also says Smith allegedly took part in the assault, kicking both girls.

Karczewski is also accused of holding a rifle during the incident.

The TV station reports both teens were kicked off the team and barred from all state athletic competition. It also said Karczewski signed with UT-Austin to play baseball.

University of Houston Department of Athletics confirmed Smith as a baseball recruit, releasing this statement:

"We are aware of the serious allegations and are currently monitoring the situation. At this time, we will have no further comment."
