Texans face New England Patriots with new coach DeMeco Ryans leading the game

ABC13's Greg Bailey sat down for a one-on-one interview with DeMeco Ryans, who will be making his NFL head coaching debut, along with rookie stars CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a night for debuts when the Houston Texans face the New England Patriots Thursday at 6 p.m. on ABC13. When ABC13 Sports Anchor Greg Bailey sat down for a one-on-one interview with the Texans' new coach DeMeco Ryans, he said he wants everyone to see a team that plays with precision and a physical style.

Ryans also told ABC13 he understands the significance of leading the Texans onto the field for the first time as an NFL head coach.

"I'll definitely take time to embrace the moment," he said, adding that he wants his team "to rep our style... great effort and physicality."

We'll also see C.J. Stroud lead the Texans' offense for the first time. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick last April, has already proven he can make every throw required to run an explosive offense. He's also had some growing pains you'd expect from any rookie quarterback, but his potential and talent are off the charts.

Thursday night also marks the debut of the third pick in the draft, Will Anderson Jr. Ryans has already singled out the Alabama product for bringing "an attacking, swarming mindset."

"That's what we want to be," Ryans said.

A new era of Texans football kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. against New England at your home for the Texans' preseason on ABC13.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.