Texans star JJ Watt surprises fans during Zoom meetings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine going on about your day with Zoom meetings and then JJ Watt casually wants to jump in? Well, that's exactly what the Texans star did.On Wednesday, Houston's defensive end took to Twitter to ask his followers which of them were doing Zoom meetings."Dropping in on Zoom calls. Who's meeting?" Watt wrote.Surely enough, it didn't take long before he was flooded with responses. Nearly two hours later, Watt posted an update to his tweet that he had dropped in on about 20 random Zoom calls.While we're curious on how those calls went or if he gushed about being a newlywed, a Twitter user shared with ABC13 a bit of the Zoom chat where he asked the football star if he would go on 'Pardon My Take' again."I like those guys. I'll go on there, I haven't been on there in a while," Watt replied.Watt then took his time to continue talking and thanking fans for having him on their call, and who knows, maybe he'll do it again.