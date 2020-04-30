Society

Texans star JJ Watt surprises fans during Zoom meetings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine going on about your day with Zoom meetings and then JJ Watt casually wants to jump in? Well, that's exactly what the Texans star did.

On Wednesday, Houston's defensive end took to Twitter to ask his followers which of them were doing Zoom meetings.

"Dropping in on Zoom calls. Who's meeting?" Watt wrote.



Surely enough, it didn't take long before he was flooded with responses. Nearly two hours later, Watt posted an update to his tweet that he had dropped in on about 20 random Zoom calls.



While we're curious on how those calls went or if he gushed about being a newlywed, a Twitter user shared with ABC13 a bit of the Zoom chat where he asked the football star if he would go on 'Pardon My Take' again.

"I like those guys. I'll go on there, I haven't been on there in a while," Watt replied.

Watt then took his time to continue talking and thanking fans for having him on their call, and who knows, maybe he'll do it again.

SEE ALSO:

Here's how JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirushouston texanssportsjj wattcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside north Houston apartment
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
Salvaging summer: Galveston beaches to reopen
LIVE: Forum to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
Houston in 'eye of the hurricane,' says contagious disease expert
Show More
Sister of missing Fort Hood soldier says it's unlike her to disappear
Child abuse cases up by 20 percent in Fort Bend Co.
What to know about Houston-area malls reopening Friday
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
More TOP STORIES News