Texans fans looking forward for next season after elimination from playoffs in loss to Ravens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 1,000 people gathered outside Avenida Houston expecting to watch a Texans victory on the many television screens displayed outside. Instead, they walked away disappointed, but hopeful for next season.

"We played good, we played hard. I mean, we're a rookie team," Domingo Huerta said.

"It was a great season. We fell short, but it's all good," Carlos Carreon said.

Even with a 34-10 loss, for many fans, just making it to the playoffs was a victory in and of itself.

"Even though this game is over, we came a lot further than anybody thought we would," Laconia Nelson said.

And while this season is now officially over for the Texans, fans say it's really just the start of a new one.

"We got to take that L and all we can do is just wait for next year," Cindy said.

"If this is the start, if this is the foundation, only up, man," Ed Harrison said.

