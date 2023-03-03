WATCH LIVE

car crash

Video shows extensive damage after Tesla crashes through wall of Midtown home

Friday, March 3, 2023 3:14PM
Video shows damage after Tesla crashes through wall of Midtown home
Video from the scene shows the electric vehicle crashed through a wall of a home. It appeared the Tesla also took out a waterline, causing water to spew out of the house.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner is left with extensive damage after the driver of a Tesla lost control and caused a big mess in Midtown overnight.

The Tesla crashed into a home at Bagby Street and Rosalie Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any serious injuries were reported.

Video of the crashed car shows that the Tesla has Florida license plates.

