community impact newspaper

Tesla connecting a Brazoria County battery storage facility to the Texas power grid

By Olivia Aldridge, Community Impact Newspaper
Electric carmaker and energy company Tesla is working to connect a battery station under construction in Brazoria County to the Texas power grid.

The power station, known as Gambit Energy Storage Park, is located in Angleton at West Mulberry Street and Murray Ranch Road. The 7.7-acre lot was purchased by Tesla subsidiary Gambit Energy Storage, LLC in August 2020, according to permits filed with Brazoria County.

The city of Angleton published a project summary on its website in 2019 showing that Gambit Energy Storage Park was originally proposed by Spring, Texas-based Plus Power, LLC, whose leadership team has connections to Tesla. Lithium-ion batteries will be housed in climate-controlled containers and provide backup energy storage to the local electrical grid. According to a report by Bloomberg, the site will store more than 100 megawatts of energy, enough to power around 20,000 homes for a day.

