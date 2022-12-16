NFL great Terrell Owens joins ABC13 to talk pro comeback attempt, Houston, football career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the NFL's all-time great players and biggest personalities is attempting a comeback at age 49.

Terrell Owens, the Hall of Fame receiver known as "T.O." during a 15-year career marked by prodigious production and flamboyant behavior, intends to play again and is out to convince NFL teams he's ready.

He stopped by the ABC13 studios to talk one-on-one with anchor Jonathan Bruce about why he thinks he can make history.

Owens was in Houston visiting his daughter, Kylee, who is a freshman at Prairie View A &M and recently was named SWAC Volleyball Freshman of the Year.

"You look at some of the opportunities that are out there, I've kept myself in great shape to do something that hasn't been done," Owens said on ABC13. "You think about red zone, you think about third down: I'm a viable option. So I think there are some teams that are out there that I could help."

But are NFL teams really taking him seriously?

"I don't know why anybody wouldn't take me seriously. If anybody can do it, I can when you look at my body of work. I don't move like a 49-year-old. I'm well aware of the detractors that say I'm crazy for trying to do it and that I can't take a hit. I'm not going to go in and play 50-60 snaps. You think about the league now and the way it's being officiated, I'm a viable option in third down, red zone. That's where games are won and lost," Owens said.

Owens, who ranks third in NFL history in receiving yards and touchdowns, referenced his recent workout highlights, races against NFL players, enhanced physical therapy, and his recent stint in 2022 playing eight games in the fledgling FCF, which is otherwise known as the Fan Controlled Football League.

He's currently working with Houston-based agent Gregory Daniel to solicit teams.

T.O. and Jonathan also discussed the controversial narratives that marked his career, his time in Dallas as a member of the Cowboys, and played a game of rapid-fire questioning where Owens talked everything from teammates and touchdown celebrations to popcorn and bowling.

