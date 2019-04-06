Telenovela star charged after fatally punching a 63-year-old

MIAMI, Florida -- The city of Miami police say Mexican telenovela star, Pablo Lyle, 32, has been arrested after fatally punching a 63-year-old man.
Investigators say Lyle was in the passenger seat of an SUV when his driver appeared to cut off a car at an intersection.
Police said the 63-year-old man driving the other vehicle was Juan Ricardo Hernandez.
After exchanging words, Lyle is seen on surveillance video approaching Hernandez and then punching him, immediately knocking him to the ground.
Lyle fled the scene and was later located at Miami International Airport and arrested.
According to the arrest report WPLG obtained, he claims he exited the vehicle and confronted the victim to protect his family.
Officials say Hernandez suffered a major head injury after the punch.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Lyle pleaded not guilty to a battery charge on Thursday.
