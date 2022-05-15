16-year-old shot 8 times, 2 young adults injured in shooting in west Houston

Shooting: 13900 Westheimer. Shooting at Haze Lounge, At least 3 GSW victims, transported to area hospitals. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers were among three people injured in a shooting on Sunday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.At about 1 a.m., Houston police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a hookah lounge near Westheimer Road and Westhollow Drive.Upon arrival, police say they found dozens of bullet casings and trails of blood.Just a short time later, they received another call from an urgent care center about a car showing up with a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man injured from the shooting.HPD says the 16-year-old had eight gunshot wounds. He and the 18-year-old are stable.Police were later called to a gas station, where they found a man, who they believe to be injured from the same shooting, in his 20s who was shot in the leg. His condition is unknown.Investigators believe there was a gunfight between two parties in the parking lot with at least 30 shots fired.