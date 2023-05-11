'Menace' 17-year-old accused of shooting multiple teens with pellet gun in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A serial pellet gun shooter has been arrested after several teenagers were injured in a series of shootings in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 17-year-old Jordan Constantine Balderas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to a child.

Officials said Balderas was a "menace" to kids walking home from school near Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road in Cypress. That intersection is near Cypress Springs High School and Hopper Middle School.

On May 4, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the neck. On May 5, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. And on May 8, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez did not provide further details about the extent of the teens' injuries.