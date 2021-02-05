Police looking for men accused of robbing, tying up teens while they were logged on to virtual classes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens in southeast Houston, who were in the middle of their online classes, became victims of a home invasion, and the suspects remain on the run.According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 4. Investigators said a 16-year-old boy and his sister were at home, logged on to their virtual classes, when they heard a noise downstairs.Police said the boy went to check things out and was confronted by an armed man, described as a Black male wearing all-black clothing. The suspect began asking the teens for money and other belongings and used zip ties and a television cord to tie the siblings up, according to police."They ransacked the whole house," said the teens' mother, Monica Piñon. "We're still trying to repair all the damages and everything.""The complainant stated the suspect started talking in Spanish and believes he heard three male voices in total, but did not see them," readInvestigators then said a neighbor "felt something was wrong" and went to check on the teens.That's when the neighbor confronted one suspect as he was leaving the sibling's home, according to investigators, and began recording him, asking what he was doing inside the home."I told him, 'You saved my kids,' because I don't know what would have happened," said Piñon. "We have nothing."Police said the neighbor, at the time, didn't know what was happening or that the teens were tied up. Investigators said that's when the suspect took off and jumped into a black Chevy Traverse.Surveillance video captured various images of the suspect."I'm just so, so grateful for neighbors ... they all came out," said the mom.Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Houston Police Robbery Division and reference case #0164241-21.The teens were not injured in the incident.