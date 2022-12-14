2 teens escaping Seabrook juvenile center arrested with multiple charges following car chase

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens were arrested on Monday with multiple felony charges after escaping from a juvenile facility.

On Monday at about 3:31 p.m., Harris County Precinct 8 constable deputies responded to an escape of two teens at the Harris County Youth Village, a juvenile probation center in Seabrook.

When the officials were responding to the call, dispatch said the two suspects forcibly removed a woman from her car at an apartment complex in the 19200 block of Space Center Boulevard. The two teens then fled in the vehicle.

A deputy located the suspect's car traveling northbound on Space Center Boulevard and attempted to stop the car. The driver didn't stop and a pursuit continued. The car continued to travel northbound and at a high speed, running a red light at Bay Area Boulevard.

The car chase ended when the suspects crashed the car at the intersection on El Dorado Boulevard when they attempted to drive between two vehicles.

Officials say the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The passenger was placed in custody. Deputies found the driver hiding in a dumpster at a nearby church.

The two 17-year-old suspects were identified as Jaheim Washington, who was the driver, and Kameron Johnson, the passenger.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office charged Washington with aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds were set at $125,000 total, officials said. Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $60,000.

The teens were transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center for booking.

RELATED: At least 2 detained after wild chase in the Heights