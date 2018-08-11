Teens accused of beating mother to death say they were sick of her parenting

EMBED </>More Videos

Dawn Liebeg was allegedly beaten with a hammer and stabbed to death.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Two teens accused of brutally beating their mother to death say they were sick of her parenting.

Dakota Saldivar, 17, and Michel Wilson, 17, were arrested two weeks after the murder of their mother, Dawn Liebeg.

According to records, Liebeg was attacked while sleeping, KVVU reported.

Police say she was beaten with a hammer and then stabbed.

During an interview, Saldivar told police Liebeg screamed out for her sons to help.

Liebeg's mother told KVVU she knows her grandsons and can't believe they would be behind something like this. She also said Liebeg was buried in the front yard of her home.

Saldivar and Wilson currently face multiple charges, and will be tried as adults.

Their attorney says they do not plan to accept plea deals and want to go to trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedmurderu.s. & worldNevada
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
1 woman dead, 1 man critically injured after stabbing in Harris Co.
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after stabbing woman to death
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 people killed in a car crash in NW Harris County, deputies say
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Show More
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Suspect who stole appliances dead after leading authorities on chase
Houston Astros Alex Bregman host meet and greet Sunday
One Minute Weather: Rain chances remain through Sunday
Over 400 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
More News