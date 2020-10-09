covid-19

13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 during previous medical treatment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is now devastated after their 13-year-old was pronounced dead in Houston after contracting COVID-19.

The family of Dianita Rodriguez said she was diagnosed with lupus nearly three months ago.

Shortly after, the teen and her mom, Leidy, went to the Texas Medical Center to begin her treatment. That's when they believe things took a turn for the worse.

Leidy said her daughter contracted COVID-19 while undergoing the lupus treatments in Houston.

The teen was placed on a ventilator shortly after her positive test results.

Family announced her death in a post written on GoFundMe, saying, "With all the pain in my heart I inform you that Dianita passed to a better life this morning. I fight to the end but God wanted it that way. Funeral expenses will be covered with what was collected in this campaign for their expenses. My heartfelt thanks to each one of you, God multiply your help."

Her mother said the Edinburg girl was very kind and missed in school by her bandmates.

More TOP STORIES News