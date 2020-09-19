covid-19

13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As people continue to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic, others have experienced sudden, world-stopping incidents leaving them to fight for their life.

An Edinburg family's world was turned upside down recently after their 13-year-old daughter was diagnosed with lupus two months ago. Now, their world has taken another blow after the teen contracted COVID-19.

Dianita Rodriguez and her mom Leidy said they were in Houston to receive medical treatment for her condition when Dianita caught the virus.

Although she's currently on a ventilator, Leidy said she's hopeful her daughter will recover from COVID-19. She said her daughter is very kind and is missed in school by her bandmates.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Dianita's medical bills.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston

How Houston is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscovid 19 diariesteenagertexas faces of covid 19covid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
COVID-19 forces UH-Baylor football game to be canceled
Robots take on takeout delivery service in San Jose
CVS expanding free self-swab COVID-19 testing in Houston
How Houston is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
TS Beta forms with heavy rain threat increasing for SE Texas
Two Texans on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Teenage girl shot in face in drive-by shooting in N Harris Co.
Ted Cruz says he doesn't want to join the Supreme Court
Lawmakers debrief after walking Fort Hood grounds
Show More
Galv. Co. considers voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula
Star QB arrested for robbery was recently offered scholarship
COVID-19 forces UH-Baylor football game to be canceled
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
More TOP STORIES News