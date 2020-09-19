13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As people continue to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic, others have experienced sudden, world-stopping incidents leaving them to fight for their life.An Edinburg family's world was turned upside down recently after their 13-year-old daughter was diagnosed with lupus two months ago. Now, their world has taken another blow after the teen contracted COVID-19.Dianita Rodriguez and her mom Leidy said they were in Houston to receive medical treatment for her condition when Dianita caught the virus.Although she's currently on a ventilator, Leidy said she's hopeful her daughter will recover from COVID-19. She said her daughter is very kind and is missed in school by her bandmates.The family has set up afor Dianita's medical bills.