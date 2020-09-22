Society

Teen who lost legs in alleged drunk driving crash goes to homecoming virtually

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) -- A teen who lost both of her legs after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver didn't let that stop her from enjoying the virtual homecoming dance, thanks to her classmates.

Sarah Frei, 17, had to have her legs amputated back in July. The teen and three of her friends were on a road trip when they were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver.

Because of the crash, Sarah was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The teen's homecoming was canceled for her class due to COVID-19, but her classmates decided to organize their own event and included her through a video call.

On the day of her virtual dance, the 17-year-old did her makeup and nurses painted her nails. She even posed in photos with her date, Andrew, at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Follow her road to recovery journey through Instagram. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help her and her family with expenses.

