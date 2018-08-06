Teen turns himself in after seeing social media posts that he was 'missing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen missing after chatting on gaming app.

OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi --
Distraught parents worried their 14-year-old son had been lured away by someone he was chatting with on a gaming app. They were right.

Police say 14-year-old John Aubrey Peal III has been found safe.

Peal was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Peal's parents, Alicia and John Aubrey Peal II, feared their son had been lured away by a stranger after chatting on a gaming app.

Peal II told WREG that police confirmed that Peal III met up with someone from the gaming app.

Peal II told WREG that his son was found in Ilinois. He turned himself into a fire department after seeing social media posts about his disappearance.

Olive Branch police say this is case remains an "open and active" investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagermissing boyu.s. & worldvideo gameapp
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
Show More
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Obsessed with selfies? Could be a sign of a serious problem
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
More News