17-year-old son confesses to stabbing father to death in west Houston: Investigators

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his own father in west Houston.

Investigators say Carlos Raushawn Cacho confessed to the crime.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 1333 Eldridge Parkway around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the father, 49-year-old Carlos Colon Cacho, stabbed to death.

The 17-year-old and the man's 14-year-old son were both questioned.

The older son was detained at the scene. Investigators said he later told them he stabbed his father.

There's no word what led to the deadly stabbing.
