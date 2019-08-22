Teen shot near elementary school in Fort Bend Co.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near a Lamar CISD elementary school in Fort Bend County.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating in the 400 block of Macek Road off FM 2759, just around the corner from William Velasquez Elementary School.

Deputies say an air ambulance has taken the teen to the hospital.

A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near a Lamar CISD elementary school in Fort Bend County.



Major Chad Norvell tweeted the boy is alive, but did not describe his condition.

The shooter is still on the run. We do not have a description of the suspect.

Classes are not yet in session in Lamar CISD.

