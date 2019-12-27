Teen shot in neck as men tried to steal his phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in what authorities believe was a robbery attempt.

It happened in the 12800 block of Mosielee St. near Fallbrook Dr. just before 1 p.m.

The victim was walking to a friend's house when two men began following him, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt, Ben Russell said.

The pair attempted to steal the victim's cell phone when they struggled and a shot was fired.

The 17-year-old was conscious and talking to deputies before he was taken to a hospital, Russell said. A cell phone was located at the scene, but it wasn't known if it belonged to the teen.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video that shows what happened, but no description of the suspects was given.

