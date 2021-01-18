16-year-old boy dies after daytime shooting in southeast Houston, police say

Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4840 Jarmese St. One male was transported by ambulance to a hospital. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2021

16 year old male is deceased at the hospital. Investigation continues. 202 pic.twitter.com/egPNosEKSA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy died in a daytime shooting in southeast Houston.According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was released.Eyewitness News will continue to monitor this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.