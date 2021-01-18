teen killed

16-year-old boy dies after daytime shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy died in a daytime shooting in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died.





It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was released.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootinggun safetygun violenceteen shotteen killedshootingteenagerteenagersinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
16-year-old dies after shooting in Cypress, deputies say
Teen shot went to Galveston PD for help before dying
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
2 suspects wanted after 15-year-old found dead near Alief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
Fort Bend Co. ramps up security ahead of Inauguration Day
HPD searching for men accused of midwest Houston fatal shooting
Deshaun Watson asks organizers to call off rally on his behalf
Rain chances and sea fog return this week
Missing Houston mom found days after baby discovered alone
'Spire' owner speaks after video shows packed nightclub
Show More
Starbucks invests in Houston minority businesses and communities
4 steps for safer password protection
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Where Texans can get help with mental health concerns
Turner says only 'legitimate' restaurants should be open
More TOP STORIES News