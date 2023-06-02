Teen believed to be shot 'unintentionally' in northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after they say a teenager may have been shot unintentionally at a northwest Harris County home Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies responded to a home in the 8400 block of Parasol Lane near West Road.

Gonzalez said two teens were at the home when one of them may have been shot unintentionally.

The teen shot was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

ABC13 is at the scene of the shooting, where multiple people could be seen weeping and leaning on HCSO patrol vehicles.

It's unclear how exactly the shooting unfolded. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

