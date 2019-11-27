Teen shot and killed in front of friends while visiting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5665395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There were two adults and several of the boy's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a northeast Houston home while he was visiting friends, police said.It happened at a home at 9118 Shagbark Dr., near Tidwell and Mesa Drive at around 1 a.m.Police say the teen was visiting friends who live at the home when he was shot and killed.Investigators believe the children may have been playing with a gun in a bedroom when it accidentally went off and shot the teen.There were multiple children inside the room at the time of the incident. Others were sleeping in another room, according to police. Police say adults were also present, but were also asleep.Homicide investigators confirmed the boy did not live at the home and urges parents to always be aware of their children's whereabouts."If I have one message for anybody out there is, know where your children are at and keep them away from guns," said Lt. W.L Meeler. "I mean, this is tragic and this is horrible for everybody involved."Meeler said they're still working to find out how the children got a hold of the gun.