17-year-old charged with murder after shooting sister in the chest, deputies say

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his 23-year-old sister, Harris County Sheriff's deputies say.Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and her mother at the family home in Hockley around 8 p.m. Monday.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Palm Cockatoo Dr., and, upon arrival, discovered a 23-year-old female unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.Deputies performed CPR until EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased."A verbal altercation between the suspect and her mother, and that escalated into a physical altercation, which escalated into the shooting," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.Deputies say the victim's brother, 17-year-old Jonathan Ambriz, retrieved a handgun from inside the home during the argument and shot his sister one time in the chest.Ambriz is currently booked in the Harris County Jail and is charged with murder.